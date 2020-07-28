Two people are dead after a weekend crash on Highway 3 near Princeton.
Police say an SUV collided head-on with an eastbound semi-truck about two kilometres east of town around 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The occupants of the SUV, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 70s, both from Vancouver, died at the scene. The 50-year-old truck driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.
“At this time, impairment is not suspected. Road and weather conditions at the time were excellent, however, police are considering that the setting sun may have affected the visibility of the westbound driver,” B.C. RCMP spokesman Cpl. Mike Halskov said in a press release.
“This is a reminder to motorists that even though driving conditions may appear ideal, they can change with little warning, affecting one's perceptions and reactions to the changing conditions.”
The vehicles involved were a 2016 blue Ford Explorer and a white Western Star truck and trailer. Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police or who have relevant dash camera footage are asked to call RCMP South Okanagan Traffic Services at 250-499-2250.