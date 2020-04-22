Using reserves to grant three-month fee waivers to some power customers and offset the impact of a coming 2.9% property tax increase could cost nearly $6 million, according to estimates contained in the agenda package for Thursday’s special meeting of Penticton city council.
Those are two most eye-grabbing recommendations from among dozens that will be put forward for council to consider as it develops a COVID-19 relief package.
Borrowing a page from BC Hydro, staff is proposing to use the city’s electrical utility to offer a credit equivalent to three months’ free power for customers and their partners who have lost jobs, or small businesses that had to close their doors, as a result of COVID-19.
The staff report estimates that if 50% of customers applied for the program, it would cost about $5 million, which could be covered by the utility’s reserves.
By comparison, providing property owners with a grant equivalent to cost of the coming $2.9% tax increase would cost just $957,000. However, it would leave just $148,000 in the city’s financial stabilization reserve
Thursday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. and can be viewed live on the city’s website