Penticton RCMP have noticed an increase in property crime amid the COVID pandemic, but as social distancing measures have started to ease around the province, officers are expecting routines to begin returning to normal.
Since B.C. courts suspended regular operations on March 19 as a social distancing measure, “Lots of people are being released on bail with the courts not being open, and that is a form of frustration for the RCMP,” said Const. James Grandy, spokesman for the Penticton detachment.
Although there have been numerous reports from around Canada about increases in domestic violence cases during the pandemic, there has apparently not been any such spike in Penticton.
“I just confirmed with the Special Victims Unit that there have been no noticeable domestic assault increases to police. It’s not to say it isn’t occurring, but we haven’t seen a noticeable increase,” said Grandy.
Neither have there been any reports of COVID-related racism in Penticton, but again, “that’s not to say it doesn’t go unreported.”
Enforcement against impaired driving “maybe saw a decrease as our officers weren’t as proactive on that as in the past because we didn’t want to be so close to people, but that’s starting to change,” Grandy continued. “We’re still taking precautions but starting to do more of that.”
He isn’t aware of police having to break up any house parties or social gatherings for being too large, but that may soon change “now that people are feeling a lot less restrictive.”
And although the RCMP hasn’t been dealing with the usual rowdy crowds during closing time on Friday and Saturday nights, Mounties have kept busy.
“There are still calls every night,” said Grandy. “I’d say there hasn’t been a decrease.”
He reminds the public that taking crime preventative measures can be as simple as locking doors and not leaving valuables in vehicles. He also encouraged filing less serious crime reports through a new online system (www.ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/Penticton/en) which has seen 40 submissions so far.
“Please continue to report suspicious occurrences and crimes, the police need to know,” he added.
Grandy said officers have been pleased to receive shows of support from the community during the pandemic as the public has developed a new appreciation for front-line workers.
“I think some members are receiving more thanks and praise,” he said.
“Members of the public have been buying officers coffee, waving hello — it always feels nice when people do things to say they appreciate our service.”