The $300,000 that School District 67 was planning to claw back from local principals is indeed off-limits, a staff investigation has found.
The results were presented Monday night to the board of School District 67, which was advised by an independent advisor to track down the source of the money to ensure the proposed transfer into regular operating revenue was legal.
Looking for a way to help plug a deficit in the 2019-20 budget, district administrators intended to claw back $300,000 from local schools on the assumption the money had been placed by the district in individual school accounts to pay for future technology or transportation purchases. But the investigation found the funds didn’t originate from the district and, further, were held in the schools’ trust accounts, and therefore off-limits to the district.
“We went back in and reviewed the school’s technology and transportation accounts, and have been able to establish those (funds) largely came from donations, fundraising, vending machine revenue, etc.,” acting secretary-treasurer Helena Drury said in her report to the board.
She also looked at the district’s books for proof the money had been transferred to the schools, but “we weren’t able to find any evidence of that having happened.”
As a result, continued Drury, “I don’t see how we could actually make that ($300,000) transfer at the end of the year.”
Even without that cash infusion, though, the district still expects to be able to balance its books this year.
“Thankfully, we’re possibly going to see a surplus at the end of 2019-20, but that’s most likely as a result of COVID-19,” said Eileen Sadlowski, another financial advisor brought on to review the other expert report and help with budget preparation for 2020-21.
The recommendation to investigate the source of the $300,000 came from Joan Axford, a veteran school finance official hired by trustees in late February to review the proposed amended 2019-20 budget due to deep concerns about a lack of transparency about program cuts and the district’s financial position, spurred in part by a plan to use another $850,000 from the sale of the McNicoll Park school to balance the budget.
Axford traced the problems back to 2018-19, when the district overspent on salaries and benefits by about $3.4 million. That led to a $240,000 deficit that was tacked on to the 2019-20 budget, which was then hammered by an unexpected enrolment decline of 109 full-time students.
District finances were further hamstrung by $2.5-million worth of technology purchases over a two-year period that left just $71,000 in local reserves to start the 2019-20 school year.
“The newly elected trustees had limited information about the (technology) investment. The concern centered around the spending of significant dollars at a time when the district was in deficit and had limited local capital funds,” Axford wrote.
In another of her carefully worded conclusion, she found “senior management was working hard to address the fiscal situation but did not effectively engage the system in understanding and supporting this work on a timely basis. This resulted in a lack of understanding and trust in the financials of the district.”
Axford, who was paid $12,000 for her work, spent six days in the district before COVID-19 forced her to work from home.
“Unfortunately, the senior staff of the district were not available to Mrs. Axford for this review, but much support was provided by the finance department staff, assistant superintendent Todd Manuel, director of instruction for human resources Jason Corday, and various principals and managers in the district. This support and co-operation were important to the review and very much appreciated,” Axford wrote.
As appendices to her report, she included how-to guides for preparing, administering and communicating budgets, which will assist the other consultant, Sadlowski, in her work.
That work, Sadlowski revealed, will start with a projected $1.3-million deficit to slay.
“The pressure that you’re feeling this year is not going to let up,” she told trustees.
The senior staff to whom Axford referred are superintendent Wendy Hyer and secretary-treasurer Kevin Lorenz, both of whom have been on medical leave since a raucous public meeting Feb. 24 when trustees voted to hire outside help.