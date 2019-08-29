We often go for walks on the beach and the trails with our dog. As we walk, we find plastic dog waste bags littered amongst the sand and the trees. Eventually, plastic particles end up in our forests, oceans, food, and water. Even in remote places, you can still find pieces of plastic waste littered amongst the trails.
Did you know that most dog poop bags are made with oxo-biodegradable plastic which is still plastic but with chemicals added to break them down, but this leads to Microplastics polluting our oceans and killing wildlife. The amount of damage they cause our planet is exponential! We’re destroying our home at a rapid rate due to excess consumption of single-use plastics.
We ask you to be more conscious of your plastic waste both with yourself and your pets. Here are a few tips that can be helpful!
Bring a reusable waterbottle or cup with you when you leave your home for your coffee runs.
Skip using single-use plastic straws
Skip the plastic wrap and ziplock bags for packing lunches. There is an excellent option with Beeswax bags or simply using wax paper.
Always have reusable shopping bags with you. If you forget them in your car, place your items back in your cart and pack them in your bags when getting back to your vehicle.
Try engaging with others about alternatives to products that produce plastic waste.
Help by educating those around you on the harm plastic waste bags have on our planet, and you can help make a difference. With many options for compostable and renewable material, there’s no need for plastic anymore!
Bring Eco Poop Scoop Bags with you for your walks with your dog! Just a reminder that not all poop bags are created equal! A large number of companies out there claim their bags are biodegradable and compostable when they are NOT! K9 Clean Eco Poop Scoop Bags are made from 100% biodegradable paper and are naturally broken down by microorganisms in the soil.
Bring a reusable water source for your dog while on your walks. We bring a Portable Dog Shower that is reusable. We have been using the same shower for almost two years!
Be a part of the solution, not the problem! With the sustainable and compostable options, there should be no reason to continue to use harmful single-use plastics!
Did you know that we have produced over 8.3 billion metric tons of plastic? Guess how much of that plastic has become waste, 6.3 billion metric tons! Out of that 6.3 billion tons, only 9% has been recycled. A majority of the plastic waste we create ends up in landfills and littered across our beautiful planet! It’s time to stand up against plastic production and the devastation it causes!
We would love to hear from you. If you’ve got some good suggestions or other ideas that you would like to add, please let us know! Contact us at info@k9clean.com or visit us at k9clean.com.
Be sure to follow us on Instagram @k9cleanpets or Facebook @k9clean.
