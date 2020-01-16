Snowy streets are hampering residential garbage pickup throughout the region – but not school buses.
“Trucks may come early, be delayed or not be able to collect at all,” the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen said in a press release Thursday.
Affected communities include Penticton, Summerland, Naramata, West Bench, Kaleden, Carmi, Cawston, Hedley and Olalla.
If you live in Penticton and your trash wasn’t picked up as scheduled, you’re asked to wheel it back to your yard and place it out again next week on the usual day, when extra waste will be hauled away at no charge. The same goes for recycling.
In other areas, you should call Waste Connections of Canada to find out whether collection will be rescheduled or pushed back a week. The company can be reached at 250-490-3888 or 1-866-998-4888.
Residents are reminded not to place their bins behind or on top of snow banks, and to remove snow and ice from bin lids before pickup.
Meanwhile, the head of the Okanagan Skaha School District said no bus routes had been cancelled as of Thursday afternoon.
“The drivers were all using extra caution on the roads which slowed down the buses a bit, but no cancellations,” superintendent Wendy Hyer said in an email.
