In a bid to help local employers find workers and places to house them, the City of Penticton is hosting a forum to tackle the two-headed problem.
“The issues of hiring and workforce housing are intricately linked to recruitment and expansion. In our tightening housing market, many employees cited a shortage of suitable housing as one of the major barriers facing recruitment,” city economic development officer Andrew Kemp said in a press release.
“We don’t foresee this problem as fixing itself. By bringing together the major parties under one roof, we can spark some new solution. We’re excited to see which ideas take shape by day’s end.”
The forum is set for Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre. The keynote speaker will be Brock Dickinson, assistant director of the Economic Development Program at the University of Waterloo.
Early bird tickets cost $35 and the regular price is $50. For an extra $100, attendees can make a professionally shot recruitment video on site.
For more information, visit www.housingandhiringforum.com.
