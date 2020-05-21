Penticton’s chamber of commerce is saying cheers to the possibility of allowing booze in some public spaces.
“We love the idea that people can support their favourite restaurant with a take-out order, pick up their favourite craft beer and enjoy it outside,” Nicole Clark, president of the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, said in a press release Thursday.
“What a great way to help keep these businesses open.
Clark says the chamber is also backing the idea of a closing Main Street to allow restaurants and other businesses to spill out onto the road in the style of Granville Island.
City council at its meeting Tuesday directed staff to explore the possibility of the local government itself licensing some places, like Gyro Park or Skaha Beach, but with heavy restrictions in place.
The concept, which came from Coun. Campbell Watt, is aimed at drumming up business for local restaurants and breweries, which have seating restrictions as a result of COVID-19, while also encouraging people to get out.