Princeton RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman from Hedley
Diane Marie Latulippe was last seen at the Gold Mountain RV Park on the morning of Sunday, June 7.
On June 12, effects belonging to Latulippe were located on the riverbank of the Similkameen River in Hedley.
Latulippe is described as a 70-year-old Caucasian woman, slim build, brown eyes and 5’5 in height. She has grey hair, described as slightly shorter than shoulder-length.
Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous.