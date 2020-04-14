Don’t waste your time in self-isolation: Write your memoir!
You can learn to write your autobiography through a six-week online course being offered by the Okanagan School of the Arts.
Leigh Morrow, a certified guided autobiography instructor, will use the Zoom online videoconferencing platform to interact with students Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to noon, starting May 2.
“Each week, participants will explore different themes and common experiences to help create a collection of stories focusing on major life events. No previous writing experience is needed, but most participants do find their writing skills improve,” the OSA said in a press release.
The cost to register is $250 and proceeds will help support the OSA, which runs the historic Shatford Centre in Penticton.
To register, visit www.ShatfordCentre.com.