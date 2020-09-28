One man went to hospital and three people were arrested – and later released – in connection with a weekend shooting in Keremeos.
The victim was injured Saturday at an undisclosed location and “taken to a local medical clinic by an associate, suffering from a gunshot wound,” RCMP spokesman Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a press release Monday.
“He was then transported by air ambulance to a regional hospital for further medical care. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.”
Bayda said police arrested three people at the shooting scene who “have since been released from custody pending further investigation.”
Police do not believe there’s a risk to public safety as a result of the shooting.
“Due to the nature of the event and to protect the integrity of the investigation, further information will not be released at this time,” added Bayda.
The Penticton RCMP General Investigation Section is handling the file with help from Keremeos RCMP.