A 70-metre stretch of the KVR Trail west of Summerland is closed indefinitely following a weekend washout.
The slide around 7 a.m. Saturday happened near the intersection of Shinish Creek Road and Princeton Summerland Road, which is downslope from the KVR Trail.
While the slide carved a gash out of the KVR Trail, it mainly deposited material, including trees and mud, on Princeton-Summerland Road.
The road reopened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday after a geotechnical engineer declared the area safe, according to Sean Vaisler, emergency services manager for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
The cause of the slide is still under investigation and the KVR Trail, the repair of which will be funded by the B.C. government, is blocked off with signage.
The slide site is about 60 kilometres west of Summerland near Chain Lake. There were no reports of injuries or damaged structures as a result of the incident.
Vaisler said the event should serve as a reminder to people to be prepared for the spring freshet, especially if they live on a floodplain or their property has flooded in recent years.
Materials to make sandbags have been placed at nine sites around the RDOS for residents to use to start protecting their properties now.
For more information, visit www.emergency.rdos.bc.ca.