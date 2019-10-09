The city’s newest brewery is throwing its support behind the Penticton Creek restoration.
Slackwater Brewing will donate 25 cents from each sleeve of Angler’s Tale NW Pale Ale sold at the brewery to the project, which comes with a price tag of $30 million.
The brewery is also hosting an informal awareness session on the project tonight from 7-9.
“This is something that means a lot to us, having built a brand around sustainably enjoying our waters and ecosystems,” Slackwater general manager Liam Peyton said in a press release.
“We approached the city back in the spring before we had opened to put our hands up and see where we could lend a hand in increasing awareness and fundraising for the Penticton Creek Restoration Project.”
The aim of the restoration work is to replace a failing 1950s-era concrete liner with more natural in-water amenities to make the creek more friendly to fish and other wildlife while also assisting with flood control.
