The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Sunday

7:32 a.m. Creekside Road, Penticton. Public service.

8:27 a.m. Atkinson Street, Penticton. Spill.

8:32 a.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.

9:20 a.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

2:23 p.m. Roy Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.

3:53 p.m. Riverside Drive, Penticton. Needle pickup.

4:44 p.m. 8th Street, Naramata. Medical first response.

4:53 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

7:20 p.m. Forsyth Drive, Penticton. Burning complaint.

9:25 p.m. Radio Tower Road, Oliver. Alarm.

Monday

1:37 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.