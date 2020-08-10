The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Sunday
7:32 a.m. Creekside Road, Penticton. Public service.
8:27 a.m. Atkinson Street, Penticton. Spill.
8:32 a.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.
9:20 a.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
2:23 p.m. Roy Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
3:53 p.m. Riverside Drive, Penticton. Needle pickup.
4:44 p.m. 8th Street, Naramata. Medical first response.
4:53 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
7:20 p.m. Forsyth Drive, Penticton. Burning complaint.
9:25 p.m. Radio Tower Road, Oliver. Alarm.
Monday
1:37 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.