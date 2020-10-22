Even with layers of precautions already in place as a result of the pandemic, Interior Health officials are still urging people to get a flu shot this year – and people seem to be heeding that advice.
“We do have some data from this past flu season in the Southern Hemisphere that shows that the COVID prevention measures may also prevent the spread of influenza,” Dr. Carol Fenton, an IH medical health officer, said in a statement.
“However, since we have never been in this situation before, we don’t know for sure, so we need to do what we can to prevent the spread of influenza, and the vaccine is a safe and effective way to do that.”
The pandemic is also changing how people access flu shots.
In past years, IH ran drop-in clinics where people eligible for free shots – such as the elderly and those with certain medical conditions – could get vaccinated. This year, however, those clinics have been cancelled to avoid creating gatherings of people.
Instead, people are encouraged to make better use of pharmacies and doctors’ offices, which provided about 70% of all flu vaccinations last year, according to IH.
Riverside Pharmasave owner Tara Kamman said the messages appears to have gotten through, with requests for vaccinations up about 50% year-over-year at her shop.
And in just the first three weeks since the vaccine became available this month, Kamman, who’s also a pharmacist, dispensed about 350 doses – compared to approximately 800 during all of last year’s flu season.
She sets aside 3 1/2 hours most afternoons to do flu shots by appointment and is already booked until mid-November.
“I think the increase in demand is directly related to the fact that we are in a pandemic,” Kamman said in an email.
“People seem to be doing everything that they can to remain healthy this winter. Another aspect of the demand is that pharmacies are doing the bulk of influenza vaccinations this year since public health is unable to offer large clinics due to COVID.”
That said, Dr. Fenton noted IH is ready to open its own clinics by appointment if demand for vaccinations exceeds the capacity of places like Riverside Pharmasave to dispense them.
Supply is not a concern – “the province purchased hundreds of thousands of additional flu vaccine doses this year to meet the increasing demand,” according to Dr. Fenton – and there’s no had deadline to get poked.
“It’s OK if people can’t arrange an appointment until the end of November. Our goal is to have everyone vaccinated by mid-December, which is the peak of flu season,” added Dr. Fenton.
“Influenza vaccine immunity tends to be strongest for the first six months, so the optimal time to get the flu shot is at the end of October or into November so they are protected to the end of the season, which is usually into March or April.”
The flu kills approximately 3,500 Canadians each year, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada website, which also noted that as of Wednesday night, COVID-19 had killed 9,800 Canadians since March.