Editor’s note: This is the fifth in a six-part series introducing the pieces in the Penticton public sculpture program for 2020-21. Articles are being supplied by Robin Robertson, who helps run the program under contract to the City of Penticton.
“Dreams Can Come True” is the title of Victoria artist David Hunwick’s sculpture.
Located halfway along the Okanagan Lake walkway, this 60-kilogram resin, bronze, steel and concrete piece has a whimsical appearance, as a hare is leaping over the moon, sea and earth.
“The hare is transcending physical limitations. It is a metaphor for reaching your dreams – taking that leap of faith,” explains Hunwick.
He studied sculpture at Ravensbourne College of Art and Design in London, and trained as a teacher of art and design. He has been teaching and exhibiting ever since.
Hunwick moved to Canada in 2001 to continue his career. Among his most notable works was a commission in 2009-10 to help on a project at UBC that involved recreating parts of a blue whale skeleton, the world’s largest mammal. The finished skeleton is on display at UBC’s Beaty Biodiversity Museum. He also founded and teaches a clay-sculpting program each summer in Italy.
As a side note, each year the Penticton public sculpture program puts out a call to artists and their creations, which must be hardy and resilient to survive the outdoors.
When I began managing public art installations, we considered vandalism but seldom had to deal with. Unfortunately that has changed and in Penticton we have had several incidents where sculptures have been damaged and even stolen.
Let’s all keep an eye on these artworks, provided by committed, professional artists. I dream of a day where Penticton is full of public art and they are safe in our city.
Robin Robertson is an avid public art supporter who detours frequently to see outdoor art