50 kilograms of meth seized from semi stopped at Alberta-Montana border crossing

RCMP Cpl. Jon Cormier and RCMP Insp. Charlene O'Neill stand over seized methamphetamine from a truck at a Canada-U.S. border crossing in southern Alberta during a press conference in Calgary on Thursday, August 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lauren Krugel

 JFJ

Interior Health has issued a warning about a batch of fentanyl-tainted methamphetamine that’s currently circulating in Penticton.

“There have been two samples of crystal meth which tested positive for fentanyl in Penticton. In addition there are increased reports of overdoses in the community and emergency department over the last three days,” warns the bulletin, which was issued Tuesday.

The health authority is urging people to avoid using drugs alone or behind locked doors, and to test a new supply by starting with a small amount.

Users will also be able to get their drugs checked by a mobile testing machine on Thursday, from 5-7 p.m., at Burdock House on Winnipeg Street.