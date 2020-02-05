Interior Health has issued a warning about a batch of fentanyl-tainted methamphetamine that’s currently circulating in Penticton.
“There have been two samples of crystal meth which tested positive for fentanyl in Penticton. In addition there are increased reports of overdoses in the community and emergency department over the last three days,” warns the bulletin, which was issued Tuesday.
The health authority is urging people to avoid using drugs alone or behind locked doors, and to test a new supply by starting with a small amount.
Users will also be able to get their drugs checked by a mobile testing machine on Thursday, from 5-7 p.m., at Burdock House on Winnipeg Street.
