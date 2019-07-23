An appeal of the Penticton Indian Band’s 2017 byelection result can proceed, a judge ruled Tuesday, meaning half of current council members’ jobs are now in jeopardy.
“My clients and their supporters are obviously very pleased with the court’s decision. It’s been a long road for them,” Penticton lawyer Erik Lund said in an email.
“This was a hard fought victory that would not have been possible without the participation and support of numerous committed and determined members of the Penticton Indian Band.”
Lund was hired to help with the appeal by PIB member Jacqueline McPherson, who is representing numerous others in the community.
“As a result of the court’s decision,” Lund continued, “the voters of the Penticton Indian Band now have the opportunity to decide for themselves whether… the byelection was conducted in conformity with their custom election code.”
The PIB, which was ordered to pay costs of $20,000, declined comment on the decision.
Following a wave of resignations, the remaining members of band council called the Nov. 22, 2017, byelection to fill five empty seats. Elected were Kyle Windwalker Alec, Frederick Kruger, Ernest Jack, Joan Philip and Inez Pierre. (Alec has since stepped down.)
McPherson alleges there were multiple breaches of the band’s custom election code, beginning with council firing its long-time electoral officer Valerie Baptiste and hiring an independent, third-party electoral officer.
That position was filled by Julia Buck, who McPherson says was ineligible to hold the post because she’s not Indigenous and therefore couldn’t cast a deciding vote if required to break a tie.
McPherson’s complaints spiral outwards from there, including allegations the nomination meeting was conducted improperly, some ballots were sent out with candidates not listed alphabetically and that proper measures weren’t taken to locate off-reserve members, all of which runs contrary to the band’s custom election code.
The code also gives members 30 days to appeal an election result.
On Dec. 20, 2017 – 28 days after the byelection – McPherson’s appeal was delivered by registered mail to Buck at both the PIB office and her regular office at Westbank First Nation headquarters. McPherson also had the appeal delivered by a bailiff to the PIB office the next day.
Buck denied the appeal, however, because the documents weren’t sent to a post office box she rented for her duties as electoral officer – the address for which wasn’t publicized – meaning, in Buck’s view, the appeal hadn’t been properly served on her.
The judge who was asked to review that decision disagreed with Buck’s interpretation of how an appeal can be served, calling Buck’s logic “both formalistic and unworkable.”
“Distinguishing between Julia Buck as an individual and Julia Buck in her capacity as electoral officer is artificial and favours form over substance,” Federal Court Justice Glennys L. McVeigh wrote in her decision.
“The fact remains that she actually received and reviewed some of the appeal materials on time, and could have received all of the documents with the exercise of a minimal amount of effort.”
As a result of the judge’s decision, Buck must now send McPherson’s appeal package to the nine candidates who ran in the byelection.
If the nine can’t unanimously agree the byelection results were valid, McPherson may then file a motion of non-confidence signed by 15 eligible voters, triggering a general band meeting to resolve the issue.
If the majority of voters at the meeting wants a new byelection, then Buck must call one.
