It’s time to take the Green Party to the next level, says a candidate in last month's election.
South Okanagan-West Kootenay Green candidate Tara Howse said Monday Elizabeth May’s resignation wasn’t much of a surprise for herself and the party.
“I hadn’t heard officially that it was happening … but I did know she was stepping down as leader. I just didn’t know when it was happening,” Howse said.
May announced her resignation early Monday morning, telling reporters she had promised her daughter she would step down from her post after the 2019 federal election.
Deputy party leader Jo-Ann Roberts will step in until the leadership race next October, but Howse said she won’t be throwing her name into that hat.
“I’ve just entered politics,” she said. “I hope I can stay in the party, and do background stuff.”
Although her first time running, Howse said she enjoyed campaigning.
The Greens saw their tally more than double in South Okanagan-West Kootenay under Howse, to 5,672 from 2,792.
“It was an incredible experience,” she said. “I literally had fun. I would love to run again in the next federal election.”
Howse said although she didn’t come close to winning her seat, she was happy overall with the numbers.
“This (was) the first time we had somebody …. campaigning for an extended period of time,” she explained. “We doubled the vote in this riding. In Rossland specifically, we tripled the vote. I didn’t rank as high as we had hoped, but we also did increase (our presence).”
It makes May’s resignation bittersweet, with Howse saying the former leader was one of the “big reasons why I got into politics.”
“Watching a woman like her conduct herself the way she has: She’s been above the scandals and constantly voted the hardest working MP. She’s the kind of person you want to see in politics,” she said.
“She’s been leading the party for … 13 years. In any industry, 13 years is enough. She’s done a phenomenal job. We still have some growth to be done and she’s taken the party and really stepped up the image of the Green Party. It’s time to take it to the next level.”
