A dam responsible for 15% of Summerland’s water supply is at a risk of bursting, and it’s just a matter of when, district councillors heard Monday.
Agua Consulting and Kerr Wood Leidal Consulting Engineers presented three options for consideration in order to rectify a steady leak from the structure of Isintok Dam into its outlet pipe.
The leak was discovered in 2013 through the district’s dam maintenance program. Engineers speculated during their presentation the leak could evolve into future embankment slumping and potential catastrophic failure.
“This is not a good thing to see in a low level outlet (pipe),” said Peter Fearon of KWL. “This is the reason why we’re all here.”
Isintok Dam is classified as “high consequence,” based on the number of people who live downstream and would be impacted if it failed.
“If it catastrophically fails, those people downstream are at risk,” said Fearon. “It could just let go. And that is the fear.”
Clay fill was applied to the face of the dam in 2014 in an attempt to fix the problem, but was found to have not fixed the leaks.
Now, the District of Summerland is facing three multi-million-dollar options.
Councillors could choose to fix the outlet pipe for $2.2 million, fix the outlet pipe and put provisions in place for future raising of the dam for $2.25 million, or fix the outlet pipe, raise the dam’s elevation by one metre and upgrade its spillway for $2.6 million.
But with the projection of Summerland’s population growth – which has climbed by just under 2% a year – to continue to rise, a higher elevation could make the most financial sense.
If the district goes with option three, it would then be given the choice of raising the dam’s elevation one, two or three metres.
At two metres, the price tag would jump from $2.6 million to $3.1 million, and at three metres g to $3.5 million.
Upgrades, Fearon speculated, could increase the dam’s lifespan by another 100 years.
Councillors will decide at a future meeting which route they would like to go.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.