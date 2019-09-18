A school bus with 33 students on board was T-boned in Summerland’s downtown core one week ago.
School District 67 facilities manager Doug Gorcak told a school board committee meeting Tuesday the bus was driving south on Rosedale Avenue on Sept. 12 when a vehicle, waiting to pull onto the same street, was rear-ended and pushed into the bus.
Gorcak said the incident proved the use of a new bus registration list that tracks which kids are on which vehicle.
“One of the things we really learned this year after the online registration process, is we knew every single child who was registered, on that bus … so we were able to get that list out to the schools, the communication could happen out to the parents,” said Gorcak.
There were no major injuries and Gorcak commended the efforts of the bus driver, who he said kept the children calm and ensured they were safe. The bus sustained minor damage.
