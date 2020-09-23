Some of the few items of physical evidence from a Penticton sexual assault case were presented to a judge Wednesday as the trial continued in B.C. Supreme Court.
RCMP Const. Mike Richardson testified he was called to the scene at the Pass Motor Inn around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 24, 2018.
The complainant was outside a suite, while the accused, Darren Webb, was inside wearing only a towel, according to Richardson.
“As the male only had a towel (on), he was very co-operative with us,” noted the officer.
Richardson was assigned to take photos of the motel suite and seize evidence. That resulted in him collecting two sheets, two pillowcases, one blanket and one small bath towel, all of which appeared to Richardson to have fresh blood stains on them.
Only the towel was shown in court, while the other items were depicted in photographs.
The towel appeared to have faint, dark-coloured splotches over an area about the size of a dinner plate.
Under cross-examination, Richardson acknowledged he’s couldn’t be certain if it was human or animal blood, or how long the substance had been on the items.
Defence counsel Michael Patterson also had Richardson confirm the bed’s fitted sheet was still in place and the mattress was on the box spring when officers arrived in the room, which the officer described as “fairly tidy.”
In her testimony earlier this week, the complainant, who can’t be identified due to a routine publication ban, said Webb tried to choke and gag her with a hand towel. She also described a physical fight for her life in the bedroom as Webb tried to force sexual intercourse.
Webb is charged with aggravated sexual assault and assault causing bodily harm.
The trial is set to continue Thursday with testimony from a doctor who performed a sexual assault examination on the complainant.