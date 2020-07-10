Friday, July 10
• Bob Ross, “Happy Little Accidents, En Game Air, Speed: The History of Speed Painting in Canada,” Penticton Art Gallery, opened daily, exhibit runs through Sept. 13, by donation.
• Will Schlackl performs at Slackwater Brewing, 3 - 4 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 presents karaoke, 7:30 p.m., you must have your own microphone cover if you wish to sing, no dancing, social distancing
• Landmark Cinemas presents classic movies for $5 ($3 on Tuesdays), purchase tickets: landmarkcinemas.com, social-distancing guidelines apply, full popcorn and beverage service available, “Trolls World Tour,” “Bloodshot,” “The Invisible Man,” “Black Panther,” “Jurassic Park,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Dirty Dancing,” “The Neverending Story,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” The Empire Strikes Back,” “Jaws,” “The Secret Life of Pets.”
Saturday, July 11
• Penticton Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., safe-social distancing, 100 block of Main Street, enter at Main Street and Lakeshore Drive (expect line-ups)
• Coyote Cruises scheduled to resume operations on the Okanagan River channel in Penticton
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon- 4 p.m.
• Meat draw at Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 2 p.m.
• Elks Lodge meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner, 5:30 p.m. Jim Wilson’s music bingo, 7 p.m.
• Aidan Mayes performs at Slackwater Brewery, 7 - 9 p.m.
• Fresh B.C. Talent presents Chloe Shea, and Gracie Field outside Blenz Coffee, with special guest Mr. C, 10 a.m. - noon
Sunday, July 12
• Meat draw at Elks Lodge, 1 p.m.
Monday, July 13
• Will Schlackl performs at Slackwater Brewing, 3-4 p.m.
• Summerland council hosting special public meeting regarding Solar+Storage project, 1 p.m., arena banquet room. Attendance limited to 50 people, but there will be provisions so everyone who wishes to speak is given a chance. It will also be live-streamed on the district’s YouTube channel. Unrelated public hearings and a regular council meeting to follow at 6 p.m.
• Oliver council meets at 4 p.m., closed to the public but live-stream can be viewed at www.oliver.ca.
