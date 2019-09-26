A little-known section of the Elections Act that gives candidates the right to campaign inside apartment buildings has set off alarm bells for a Penticton woman.
The woman, who spoke on condition of anonymity because she fears being hit with a hefty fine under the act, lives in one of the Cherry Lane Towers and said she was given an unexpected lesson on the law Wednesday afternoon by Conservative candidate Helena Konanz.
She said she was in the lobby of her building waiting for a ride, when Konanz and two men knocked on the outer door and asked to be let inside.
“They first rang someone, but we have always given people a real lecture in the last seven months to not ring someone in you don’t know or solicitors,” she explained.
The woman said she went to the door and opened it a crack to ask the trio to leave.
“That’s when Helena grabbed the door, opened it up wide and walked right in,” she said
One of the men, she continued, then pulled out a piece of paper and told her to read it: “I said, ‘I don’t have time.’ Then he said, ‘You could be fined $5,000.’”
According to Konanz, that piece of paper was a form letter from Canada’s chief electoral officer that outlines in part where candidates are allowed to campaign.
“The Canada Elections Act also contains other access rights, include the right of candidates and their representatives to have access, within apartment buildings and condominiums between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. to canvas at the doors of apartments, units or houses, as the case may be. As well, candidates and their representatives have a corresponding right to campaign in the common areas of multiple-residence buildings during those hours,” writes Stephane Perrault.
“This right of access may only be denied by a person in control of a multiple-residence building whose residents’ physical or emotional well-being may be harmed as a result.”
The letter goes on to note the maximum penalty for violating that section of the act is a $5,000 fine and six months in jail.
Konanz confirmed the woman’s story is largely accurate, but denies she was pushy.
“We asked her to call the Elections Canada office. I think what happened is she felt we were being pushy, and I apologize if the she felt we were pushy,” said Konanz.
Konanz noted she’s not the only candidate who relies on that section of the act to campaign inside multi-family buildings, and believes the authority to do so ought to be better publicized.
“In a lot of these buildings, they’re not used to seeing somebody come to their doors,” said Konanz.
The Conservative hopeful noted she and her teammates wear ID while out canvassing to help put people’s minds at ease.
The whistleblower said she has concerns about how elderly neighbours might react if they find strangers knocking on their doors.
She also suggested candidates post notices ahead of time warning residents of apartment buildings that they’ll be coming.
“You’re not going to get votes by threatening people with a fine,” she said.
