FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6
• BCHL junior A hockey, Okanagan Cup playoffs, Penticton Vees at Vernon Vipers, 7 p.m., no specators but the game is available with a free audio stream at mixlr.com/pentictonvees or watch live on HockeyTV.com
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch 40, 257 Brunswick Street, a local tradition, fish & chips, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
• Out and About walking program for local seniors, taking all COVID safety precautions, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., followed by coffee, register at: info@seniorswellnesssociety.com or phone at: 250-487-7455,
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday Night Dinners, 5-7 p.m.m this week featuring baked ham, scalloped potatoes and Greek pasta salad, $8, takeout encouraged, all proceeds to charity, prepared by ‘Barry’ and ‘Lisa’ and volunteers
• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, fish and chips, coleslaw, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., to-go orders available
• Kelowna Actors Studio presents “Gore & Guts Galore! Evil Dead,” a musical, 7:30 p.m., 1379 Ellis St., Kelowna, for tickets: kelownatickets.com/online/article/EvilDead2020, Friday and Saturday only
• “United in Art,” an exhibition in partnership between the Penticton and District Community Arts Council and Canadian Mental Health’s Unity House, look and bid online: pentictonartscouncil.com
• Penticton Art Gallery’s 43rd annual art auction online, a major fundraiser for the gallery, bids close Sunday, visit:
• Landmark Cinemas 7 presents “Let Him Go,” (14-A, 113 minutes); “Monkey Beach,” (PG, 105 minutes); “Come Play,” (14-A, 96 minutes); “100% Wolf,” (G, 96 minutes); “Come Play,” (14-A); “The Empty Man,” (14-A, 137 minutes); “The Honest Thief,” (PG, 100 minutes); “The War With Grandpa,” (G, 94 minutes), plus classics: “1917,” (14-A, 119 minutes); “V for Vendetta,” (14-A, 145 minutes); “Toy Story,” (G, 95 minutes); “Indiana Jones and the Lost Crusade,” (PG, 127 minutes); for tickets and showtimes: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7
• BCHL junior A hockey, Okanagan Cup playoffs, Vernon Vipers at Penticton Vees, 6 p.m. from the SOEC, no specators but the game is available with a free audio stream at mixlr.com/pentictonvees or on HockeyTV.com
• Sycamore String Quartet performs at Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 4 and 7 p.m., $20,tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 meat draw, 2 p.m. followed by dinner and entertainment at 5 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles presents its homemade cheeseburgers and fries, noon - 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, meat draw, 4 p.m., followed by live music with Dave Hart
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8
• Aaron Loewen performs at The Cannery Brewing Co., jazzy background music, 5 - 7 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, breakfast, featuring fresh cinnamon buns, 10 a.m. - noon, meat draw and dog races, 1 p.m.
• BC-SPCA flea market, outdoors in front of Penticton Wholesale Club, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9
• Summerland Council meets, 1 p.m., view the agenda and meeting online at: summerland.ca
• Oliver Council meets, 7 p.m. in council chambers at 6173 Kootenay Street.
Email you events to us: