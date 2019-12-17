Air Canada is under fire for its alleged mistreatment of a passenger on a Vancouver-Penticton flight.
Bonnie Hayes, a psychologist who practises in Penticton, last week filed a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court seeking damages for injuries she allegedly sustained during the incident Dec. 14, 2018.
Hayes, who suffers from paralysis of her legs, claims she requested a seat with an armrest that could be lifted so she could safely transfer into the seat from her wheelchair.
“However, despite her request, Dr. Hayes was assigned a seat with a stationary armrest and was unable to transfer safely,” the lawsuit claims.
“Observing the situation, two employees of the defendant unilaterally elected to pick up Dr. Hayes by the arms and put her in her seat, causing immediate pain and damage to Ms. Hayes’ shoulders and upper arms. Dr. Hayes cried out in pain during the incident and one of the two men involved apologized.”
The lawsuit alleges Air Canada was negligent in 10 ways, including failing to take reasonable care of its passenger, failing to property train its staff and failing to get Hayes’ consent before lifting her.
Hayes alleges she has suffered ongoing pain and financial losses as a result of the incident, and is seeking an unspecified amount for damages and future care.
Air Canada declined comment Tuesday, while Hayes’ lawyer could not be reached for comment.
