The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines, totalling just under 2,000 doses, will arrive in B.C. next week.
Health care workers in the Lower Mainland will be the first to receive the vaccines, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Wednesday.
Priority will be given to people who work in long-term care facilities, hospital emergency departments, and intensive care units, and COVID-19 medical wards, Henry said.
Between mid-December and the end of the year, the province expects to receive "tens of thousands" of vaccine doses, Henry said.
By January, nine sites around B.C. should be receiving the vaccine, and as many as 30 sites will get shipments early in 2021, Henry said.
After the immunization of health care workers gets underway, next priority for vaccination will be people over age 80, those living in shelters, and Indigenous people in remote communities.
By April or March, Henry said, next in line for vaccination will be other health care workers, police, firefighters, teachers, and other essential workers, such as people employed in grocery stores, transportation and manufacturing.
Between 300,000 and 380,000 British Columbians in these "key populations" should be vaccinated by the spring, Henry said.
She added, however, that these timelines and population projections were just estimates at this point, and the pace of vaccinations could accelerate if more doses than expected become available in B.C.
By the spring, she said, vaccines will likely be available to the general population through pharmacies, doctors' offices, and special immunization clinics, Henry said.
"When many people are protected, we will be able to stop this pandemic," she said. "That's the phase we are looking forward to.
"I know many people are eager to get their vaccine," she said. "I ask you to please be patient and understanding, and please continue to use those layers of protection that keep us all safe, until it is your turn."