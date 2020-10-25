Renee Merrifield had no reason to be surprised by her victory in Kelowna-Mission Saturday night.
And yet, the newly elected Liberal MLA was beaming with delight as she met with reporters on her front doorstep to talk about the results.
“I am feeling overwhelmed,” she said. “When the numbers started rolling in, I couldn’t believe we had done that well.”
The results were similar to every other election in Kelowna-Mission with Merrifield, the Liberal candidate, picking up 51% of the vote, Krystal Smith of the NDP 31% and Green Amanda Poon 18%.
“I’m a brand new entity in politics,” Merrifield said. “I didn’t know I was the candidate before the writ dropped. “For me, I had five weeks. It was a sprint. I never felt like I was winning.”
Provincially, John Horgan’s NDP earned a majority government, which means Merrifield will be sitting on the Opposition benches for the next four years.
But she said the opposition will have a lot to do when the legislature is called back into session.
“The role of Opposition is to be that voice that calls into question some of their actions, some of their decisions, and we have some major issues coming down the pipeline. We have some major economic headwinds coming and a Site C dam that we need to figure out.”
The challenge for the opposition, she said, “is making that sure our questions are thoughtful,” as well as building relationships and bridges across party lines and being heard.
As for her own role, Merrifield said she’ll be a strong voice for her riding and “will serve however I am asked.”
She noted small businesses need help and keeping people safe is a concern with a second COVID-19 wave underway and outbreaks in schools.
“Parents have reached out to me and said ‘I need help.’”
Merrifield recently stepped down as president of Troika developments while maintaining the CEO role. She said a transition plan had been in the works for two years.
“I am very unnecessary with my business,” she joked.
Though finishing third in the race, Green candidate Amanda Poon was the strongest challenger in the campaign, the winner said.
Merrifield described Poon as “a very formidable opponent,” while saying “I would have loved a little more participation from our NDP candidate.”
Merrifield and Poon both participated in a Kelowna Chamber of Commerce candidates forum and also appeared in events such as a Zoom meeting with the Upper Mission moms Facebook group. But Smith was absent.
Poon said NDP candidate Krystal Smith is a friend of hers, but “the fact that anybody would vote for her when she wasn’t even campaigning, to me is like a really sad thing … She didn’t even come to the debates and people still voted for her.”
The Daily Courier was unable to reach Smith on election night.