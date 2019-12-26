Not everyone was put off by the idea of a green Christmas, a budtender at a Penticton cannabis shop said Thursday between rushes of bargain-seekers.
Cannabis Cottage employee Harley Pyrozyk said the shop, which offered a Boxing Day special of 10% off fresh bud, has noticed a small spike in foot traffic beyond its usual clientele over the holiday season.
“It’s hard to say what the benchmark really is,” he said of the fledgling cannabis retail industry, “but we did have other sales leading up to Christmas. People were really interested in that.
“Holidays are unpredictable with people being away, but I think with our incentives and our deals there was a spike for sure.”
One of the more popular gift choices was a sample pack of cannabis buds. The shop even offered gift-wrapping, noted fellow budtender Jaimie Miller-Haywood.
“There are cards you can send, you fold it in half and pop your doobie in there and send it in the mail,” she explained.
Only three cannabis shops have opened their doors so far in Penticton, and Miller-Haywood is skeptical of the city’s ability to support a total of 14, which is the cap set by local officials.
Mayor John Vassilaki hopes she’s right.
“I vote no on all of them,” he said, not because he’s against cannabis, but because he believes 14 is too many.
“Originally what the previous council came forward with was seven of them in certain areas of Penticton, away from the downtown core mainly,” he said. “Then halfway through the process they changed rules and regulations
“I do believe regulation should remain at how the earlier one started at. You don’t change course halfway through the stream.”
But if all 14 shops do open, the mayor continued, “I hope they all do well, because I hate to see businesses going under or people losing their investment.”
