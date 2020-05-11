The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Sunday
1:21 p.m. Highway 97, Osoyoos. Motor-vehicle incident.
6:50 p.m. Paris Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
7:54 p.m. Bennett Avenue, Penticton. Burning complaint.
8:23 p.m. Abbott Street, Penticton. Burning complaint.
9:04 p.m. Columbia Street, Penticton. Propone leak/smell
10:10 p.m. Hayman Road, Naramata. First medical response.
Monday
5:54 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. First medical response.