Penticton RCMP are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect captured on video stealing a child’s bike and a pair of snowshoes.
A resident on Lower Bench Road awoke to find the items had gone missing from his carport overnight on Sept. 11.
An image of the suspect was captured by the man’s home video surveillance.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and quote file No. 2019-16225.
