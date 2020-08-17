If there’s a magic bullet that will put an end to vandalism and other problems at public washrooms in Penticton, the committee tasked with advising city council on safety and security matters doesn’t have it.
The city spends tens of thousands of dollar each year repairing damage to public washrooms, which are then out of commission for law-abiding citizens and tourists.
Council at its June meeting referred the issue to its Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, which passed it on to the Safety and Security Advisory.
“Despite our efforts, we continue to face challenges with this, so it was put forward by council that we look at how we can respond to this differently,” Kerri Lockwood, the city’s director of people and safety strategy, told the security committee at its meeting Monday.
Suggestions from committee members ranged from hiring street people as washroom attendants to putting up signage to coming up with a system to let city staff permit people access to washrooms remotely, similar to a buzzer at an apartment building.
Bylaw services manager Tina Siebert, who said her officers spend large amounts of time patrolling washrooms, told the committee another common suggestion is posting security guards outside the facilities, but she recommended against it.
“It is costly, and at the end of the day when there’s an issue (the security guard) can’t deal with, the outcome is to call bylaw or police depending on severity, so we’re in the same place anyway,” said Siebert.
The committee voted to invite staff to return to a future meeting with more options for discussion.
Meanwhile, a new Sunday shift for bylaw officers has been busy, Siebert told the committee.
Council in July approved the $7,000 expense to add Sunday service through September; bylaw officers are now on shift 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
“The purpose of the early start is to get some of the vulnerable population up and moving along,” explained Siebert, so people feel safe accessing all of the public spaces they’re entitled to visit.