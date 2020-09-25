100 Men Who Care Penticton is the latest goodwill group to go virtual.
Members meet quarterly and each kick in $100, then listen to pitches from three local charities to decide which non-profit has the greatest need for the cash.
The pandemic has scuttled in-person meetings for large groups, so 100 Men will do its next session Wednesday, Sept. 30, via the Zoom teleconferencing service.
New members are always welcome.
To date, the group has donated $107,000 to local charities. Nobody goes away empty-handed, though, as the three charities invited to each meeting split the donations 60-20-20.
For more information, email info@100menpenticton.com or visit www.100menpenticton.com.