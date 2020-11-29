By Ron Seymour
The Daily Courier
Churches and other places of worship are no longer safe despite the implementation of COVID-19 precautions, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said on Friday.
Infections are rising quickly during the second wave of the coronavirus and measures that taken earlier this year to protect parishioners are not sufficient anymore, she said.
The nature of indoor worship, where people may be gathered relatively close together despite physical distancing guidelines, makes them particularly vulnerable to the spread of the coronavirus and justifies the recent ban on such activities, Henry said.
“Right now, in B.C. (we) are seeing a much higher level of community transmission. This means that things that were safe, using the guidelines we had developed over the last 10 months, are no longer in that safe zone,” Henry said. “This means that any location that was able safely to have gatherings a few weeks ago — including temples and churches and other important, critical religious venues — are not safe today.”
Last week, the government suspended all indoor religious services until Dec. 8, a measure that drew criticism from some faith-leaders who pointed out that most restaurants, bars, and other workplaces remain open.
“These are not decisions that we make lightly. We have seen transmission, despite people’s best efforts in (religious) settings, and we know we don’t want to pass this on to people who may be at high risk,” Henry said.
Between Thursday and Friday, 911 British Columbians — a record high number — tested positive for COVID-19. The vast majority of new cases, once again, were in the Lower Mainland, with 47 new cases reported in the region served by Interior Health.
For the first time, the number of people being treated for the disease in hospital topped 300, at 301. Sixty-nine of those people are in intensive care.
Eleven additional deaths were recorded, making the toll 395. A total of 10,430 people with COVID-19 are under active public health monitoring.
Health Minister Adrian Dix said he had recently spoken to faith leaders around B.C. and thanked them for their understanding.
“We know how much of a sacrifice it is not to have in-person services,” Dix said. “But it is necessary with the current state of the pandemic in B.C.”
SEE ALSO: Another mask assault/A2