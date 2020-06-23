Four guns were stolen during a brazen smash-and-grab earlier this month at the Canadian Tire store in Oliver.
Mounties on Tuesday released an image of the suspect in an attempt to identify him.
Police say the culprit got into the store around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, by smashing through a glass door at the main entrance.
“Once inside the store, the man was able to enter a locked firearms cabinet, in which he removed four firearms along with ammunition. He then fled out the same front door, and into a parked car where another male driver was waiting,” the RCMP said in a press release.
The missing guns are: Mossberg Patriot Night Train 300, bolt-action; Mossberg Maverick hinge-action shotgun; Ruger 10-22 .22-calibre rifle; Savage Model Rascal Target .22-calibre bolt-action rifle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Oliver RCMP detachment at 250-498-3422.