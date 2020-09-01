An old carriage house in downtown Penticton is finally on its way to legitimacy, after council on Tuesday granted its owner five zoning variances.
Tony Jacyna told council he purchased the single-family home and carriage house at 585 Rene Ave. in 2016 on the understanding the fully serviced rental home at the rear of the property was legal.
If council voted against the variances, he continued, the carriage house would have to be decommissioned with a “financially devastating” result for his family.
“We’d owe more on the property than the current value,” said Jacyna, who believes the building has served as a carriage house for at least 30 years.
Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, recommended against the variances, which include relaxing requirements for site coverage, setbacks and parking.
“Staff are somewhat concerned about the precedent of allowing this dwelling unit without any parking and the amount of variances being requested,” said Laven.
He noted, though, that 81 notices about the proposed zoning variances were sent to neighbours and the city never received a single reply in opposition, but did get two letters of support.
Laven also explained staff’s decision to seek legitimization of the carriage house arose simply from a review of an outstanding permit from 2006, rather than complaints.
Council eventually voted 4-1 in favour of granting the variances, but on the condition the building be brought into compliance with current health and safety regulations within 90 days, and that the structure not be replaced if it’s ever destroyed.
“This is something that, quite frankly, might be one of the three times (a variance request) is coming in front of us where there’s been actual hardship to deal with,” said Coun. Campbell Watt, who nonetheless registered the sole opposing vote due to the “massive” number and types of variances in question.
“I also worry about the precedent it would set for all the other (illegal carriage houses) we know are out there,” said Coun. Katie Robinson, who “very reluctantly” voted to approve the variances anyway.
The other votes in favour were registered by Couns. Julius Bloomfield, Frank Regehr and Judy Sentes. Mayor John Vassilaki was absent due to the death of his mother, while Coun. Jake Kimberley was away due to illness.