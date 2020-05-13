When she finally becomes a full-time Penticton resident, Julie Fowler will unpack an important award that celebrates her work in the arts community.
Fowler was recently honoured by the BC Achievement Foundation with one of 25 Community Awards, which recognize excellence in the areas of volunteerism and the arts.
After spending the past 14 years splitting her time between Penticton and Wells, in northern B.C, she’s settling here permanently later this year with her partner, Paul Crawford, curator of the Penticton Art Gallery.
Fowler, who grew up in Vancouver, moved to Wells in 2003 after falling in love with the place while visiting a friend there. In 2004, Fowler established the ArtsWells Festival, which annually sees the town’s population explode from 250 to about 2,500.
It was on the basis of that success, plus Fowler’s work as executive director of Island Mountain Arts, which itself was founded in 1977 and offers arts education, shows and serves as the umbrella organization for the festival, that she was given the Community Award.
In its tribute to Fowler, the BC Achievement Foundation noted she “worked to establish her community as a nationally recognized centre of artistic excellence while committing resources and time to empowering contemporary Indigenous artists.”
“It feels good,” said Fowler. “And there are so many people all over the province who work so hard in their communities and I don’t think we recognize them enough, and I just know there are so many out there who are deserving of this award too.”
The annual awards ceremony in Victoria, with B.C.’s lieutenant-governor in attendance, has been postponed this year as a result of COVID-19.
Fowler, who has a bachelor’s degree in art history from Concordia University and a master’s degree in creative writing from UBC-O, hasn’t decided yet what she’ll do once she settles permanently in Penticton, but sees great potential for arts festivals.