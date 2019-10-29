For demonstration purposes, a hotdog stood in for a real human.
That’s because the 7,200 volts running through the downed power line set the hotdog on fire, something electric utility FortisBC doesn't want to happen to people.
“People are good conductors of electricity,” said FortisBC operations supervisor Benton Hadley.
“That’s why they need to stay away from downed power lines, at least 10 metres.”
FortisBC put on the demonstrations Wednesday at the main Kelowna fire hall on Enterprise Way to warn the public, contractors and first responders of the dangers of downed power lines and digging in the vicinity of buried electrical and natural gas lines.
The hotdog came in handy for the show-and-tell about what happens when a car hits a utility pole and a power line comes down on the vehicle.
If you get out of the car and touch it, you’ll get a high-voltage electrocution.
If someone comes to help you and touches the car or you and the car there can be a double electrocution.
Same goes for someone who touches a downed power line or tries to help someone who has come in contact with the line.
Electrocution with 7,200 volts can do anything from jolting you to shocking you to fiery death.
Therefore, if you believe a downed power line is on your car, stay in the vehicle, call 911 and wait for first responders.
If you see someone in trouble with a downed power line, stay 10 metres back and call 911.
FortisBC is also urging anyone who is digging, from a homeowner putting in a fence post to a contractor excavating for a highrise foundation, to click or call before they dig.
Calling 1-800-474-6886 or going to BC1C.ca will put you in touch with the utility, which will email you a diagram of where the buried lines are on the property.
Stay at least a metre away from such lines to avoid puncturing it and sending noxious gas into the air and risking explosion.
Last year in Kelowna, there were 120 incidences of homeowners and contractors hitting underground gas lines.
