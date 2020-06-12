Vancouver Pride pushes for police defunding
VANCOUVER — Organizers of Vancouver’s Pride Parade said all police and corrections officers will be barred from this year’s event as the organization stands with Black communities demanding accountability from law enforcement.
The roots of Pride stem from “righteous anger, riot and uprising against police brutality,” said the statement.
Despite attempts at reform, brutality continues against people of colour, as well as transgendered people, sex workers, the disabled and homeless people, said the statement.
The Vancouver Police Department said it was “disheartened” by the decision.
“Our members have proudly walked in the parade alongside the community for over 20 years,” Const. Tania Visintin said in an emailed statement.
“We also have numerous Vancouver police officers that are members of the LGBTQ2S+ community and take pride in taking part in Pride events each year.”