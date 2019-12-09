The Herald thanks the following individuals for their contributions to our 12th annual Be an Angel campaign:
Anonymous: $50
Anonymous: $25
Anonymous: $500
Brian Adams: $100
Hugh Desjardins: $250
Laverne: $100
Marie Woolgar: $50
The Mannings: $300
Anonymous: $100
Anonymous: $100
From Carol in Loving Memory of Rodger Ecklund: $100
From Harvie Barker's book sales of A Good Word in Season: $900
Graham Faraday: $100
In Memory of Corry Perret: $100
In Memory of F.A. (Tony) Lloyd: $1,000
In Memory of Helga: $200
Martin & Jerry Hagemeyer: $100
Orma Baker: $200
The Dettling Family: $250
Total to Date: $15,775
