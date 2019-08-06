Penticton’s Sharps Committee is crediting a community-led group for its help in keeping parks and beaches free of syringes.
In a presentation before city council Tuesday afternoon, Pathways Addictions executive director Daryl Meyers said a real effort has come forth from the community to help clean up discarded needles.
“A huge group came forward, Project Penticton, and decided that they wanted to take some of this into their own hands,” she said.
The group has formed “Clean Teams,” Meyers explained, which “adopt” an area of the city to keep free of sharps.
“They just go out and clean up, and that happens on a regular, continual basis.”
Meyers said she personally witnessed a woman at the dollar store purchasing a large number of tongs to donate to groups picking up needles.
“A lot of people have come forward to help with this initiative, and that’s fantastic,” she said.
The Sharps Committee has also increased its hours for volunteer sweeps, added more sharps containers and moved others not in use to new hot spots.
Meyers couldn’t say where the most number of needles are found, explaining they tend to move around the city as the small community of users does. But groups such as Project Penticton, she said, collect data as they do sweeps.
A community education video has now been made and will be uploaded to the city’s website.
“I never thought I’d live to see the day or hear this kind of story coming forward to council that you have to go out there and collect needles,” said Coun. Jake Kimberley. “It just boggles my mind as to what we’re heading for in society right now, it really is quite scary.”
He encouraged the committee to keep up with education, especially surrounding being poked by a needle.
“The requirement I believe that the Interior Health promotes is to take that needle up to the health care (facility), and to make sure they get checked over for blood contaminations, and check the needle as well,” he said. “That’s extremely important for a person who gets stuck with a needle to do that.”
