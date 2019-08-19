A movie filmed in Kelowna last fall should be released in the first half of 2020, its producer says.
The film, “Endless,” is about a dead teenager (Nicholas Hamilton) trying to connect with his sweetheart from the afterlife.
“The film is in post-production and won’t be released until the first or second quarter next year,” Kevin Dewalt of Minds Eye Entertainment wrote Thursday in an email.
Hamilton, a 19-year-old Australian, played Rellian in the 2016 film “Captain Fantastic” with Viggo Mortensen and Henry Bowers in the 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s “It” with Bill Skarsgard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.