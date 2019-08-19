A movie filmed in Kelowna last fall should be released in the first half of 2020, its producer says.

The film, “Endless,” is about a dead teenager (Nicholas Hamilton) trying to connect with his sweetheart from the afterlife.

“The film is in post-production and won’t be released until the first or second quarter next year,” Kevin Dewalt of Minds Eye Entertainment wrote Thursday in an email.

Hamilton, a 19-year-old Australian, played Rellian in the 2016 film “Captain Fantastic” with Viggo Mortensen and Henry Bowers in the 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s “It” with Bill Skarsgard.