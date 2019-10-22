A year after marijuana legalization, the town of Peachland is finally ready to unveil its proposed regulations for cannabis stores.
At a meeting on Tuesday, council will consider first and second readings for zoning changes aimed at allowing the production and sale of pot in the town of 5,400 people.
If passed by council, the proposals would be sent to a public hearing for citizen comment.
The proposals include limiting the number of retail cannabis stores in the town to two.
The stores would have to be at least 75 metres away from the property line of Peachland Elementary School, and they could not abut any building “frequented by minors,” such as a daycare or library.
In practical terms, the pot shops would be allowed in the Peachland Village strip mall at the corner of Highway 97 and Clements Crescent, and in the downtown area.
An earlier idea to also potentially allow a pot shop in the Gateway mixed-use complex at the corner of Beach Avenue and 13th Street has been dropped for now, pending more consultation with the people who live and work in the building.
