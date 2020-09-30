The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Tuesday
9:27 a.m. Bathville Road, Summerland. Minor fire.
10:39 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Alarm.
11:38 a.m. Edna Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
12:03 p.m. Old Airport Road, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
12:31 p.m. Bennett Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
1:54 p.m. Ellis Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
2:18 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:10 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
5:55 p.m. Nanaimo Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
6:57 p.m. 85th Street, Osoyoos. Alarm.
7:27 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
8:47 p.m. Edna Avenue, Penticton. Burning complaint.
10:35 p.m. 10th Avenue, Keremeos. Assist other agency.
Wednesday
12:13 a.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Burning complaint.