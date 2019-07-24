The vast majority of Oliver residents are thrilled about their quality of life, despite their concerns over continuing issues relating to crime, according to a citizen’s survey.
Ipsos Research conducted the 100 telephone interviews with a randomly selected representative sample of Oliver residents ages 18 and over. Calls were placed between June 3 and 13.
The executive summary of the survey notes 96% of residents rate Oliver’s quality of life as “very good” or “good,” and 54% say the quality of life has stayed the same over the past three years.
Of those noticing a change, more say the quality of life has improved (25%) than worsened (18%). Those who think the quality of life has improved attribute this to a number of factors, including new or improved amenities and services, growth and development and the recent municipal election.
Those who think the quality of life has worsened mainly point to concerns over crime, public safety and policing.
Crime dominates the public issue agenda as 43% of citizens, when asked to identify the most important local issues facing the community, named the crime rate, with all other issues being a distant second in priority.
Social issues included drug abuse and addiction, affordable housing, youth services, poverty and homelessness.
While crime is the most frequently mentioned top-of-mind community issue, the overall perceptions of community safety are strong with 94% of citizens still believing Oliver is a safe town.
However, perceptions of community safety have deteriorated over the past three years with 55% of citizens saying community safety has “stayed the same” during this time period and 42% saying the situation has become worse.
Overall satisfaction with town services is high, with 97% of citizens saying they are satisfied with the overall level and quality of services provided by the Town of Oliver.
Overall perceptions of value for taxes are favourable with 86%, saying they receive good value for money.
When given a choice between increased taxes or service reductions, 73% chose taxes versus 15% opting for service reductions.
Overall, 62% said renewing existing infrastructure should be the greater priority for investment in 2020, while 35% believe the focus should be on building new infrastructure.
The No. 1 priority of investment over the next four years is protective services, particularly fire and police, with 81% in favour compared to other priorities.
Interestingly, there is strong support in Oliver for a new bylaw banning single-use plastics, including straws in bars and restaurants. Overall, 80 per cent said they would support such a ban.
Mayor Martin Johansen noted at Monday’s council meeting he was pleased with the survey and its results.
“I think this is a good benchmark for us to consider,” he said.
Johnson is looking forward to having a similar survey conducted two or three years down the road to see how those results match up against those just released.
The survey results can be viewed on the town’s website.
