One tiny data-entry error 15 years ago set off an unlikely chain of events that ended with an Osoyoos property developer going to war in a 16-day trial against a local government, according to a B.C. Supreme Court decision handed down this month.
At the centre of the dispute is a 3.6-hectare property that fronts Osoyoos Lake and is owned by a numbered company and held in trust by a separate numbered company.
Long-time Osoyoos developer Gary Grelish has a controlling interest in both companies, according to the May 13 decision of trial judge Justice Christopher Giaschi.
Grelish first acquired the property at 2815 85th St. in 1993. The land is immediately south of Haynes Point (Swiws) Provincial Park. It’s zoned LH (large holdings) and therefore just one single-family home is allowed there, according to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen zoning bylaw.
Grelish decided its best use would be as an addition to the provincial park, so he opened negotiations with the provincial government on a land swap. But, unsatisfied with the government’s property valuation, Grelish walked away sometime in the late1990s.
“Although the initial attempts at executing a land exchange with the province were not fruitful, Mr. Grelish never abandoned the plan,” Justice Giaschi wrote in his decision.
“He continued to investigate development opportunities for the property but always with a view to increasing the value of the property for the purpose of a land exchange with the province.”
Grelish redoubled his attempts to drive up the property value in 2002, when he hired land-development consultant Brad Elenko to check into the feasibility of a sewer extension or rezoning to RM1 to allow for multiple residential units. Neither concept materialized.
Meanwhile, in 2005, the RDOS began upgrading the digital maps in its geographic information system to add new layers of information, which is when the property was inadvertently reclassified as RM1 without anyone knowing.
Things heated up again in 2009, when an article was published in the Osoyoos Times alleging Grelish was clearing the property without respecting riparian regulations.
That article quoted an RDOS planner who said the property was zoned RM1.
Grelish, upon noticing the apparent error in the article, dispatched Elenko to the RDOS office several times to confirm his property zoning had somehow been upgraded to RM1.
“During his examination-in-chief, Mr. Grelish stated this was mere ‘due diligence.’ However, when questioned in cross-examination as to why he asked Mr. Elenko to conduct further research and whether he had doubts as to the zoning of the property, Mr. Grelish was very evasive,” Justice Giaschi wrote in his decision.
“He finally conceded that he had Mr. Elenko conduct further inquiries because there was a ‘small question’ in his mind as to the zoning.
Despite that “small question,” Grelish in 2012 had Elenko submit various development applications to the RDOS that were based on the RM1 zoning.
It wasn’t until May 2014, however, that RDOS staff realized the land had been improperly rezoned to RM1, and in August of that year the board of directors down-zoned the property back to LH.
In the meantime, Elenko continued with a subdivision application to the province that he had one year to complete. The application ultimately failed in part because the RDOS wouldn’t sign off on a park dedication.
Grelish later launched two civil actions alleging malfeasance and negligence on the part of the RDOS from the data-entry error in 2005 right through the ill-fated subdivision application in 2015.
Justice Giaschi ultimately dismissed both actions.
First, the judge found the numbered company that actually sued the RDOS did not have standing because it held only a beneficial interest in the property in question, and further, that the RDOS was not negligent in its actions.
Second, the judge said he could not decide on the claims on malfeasance because the plaintiff didn’t actually name as defendants the public officials who allegedly committed the improper acts.
Regardless, “The evidence before me clearly establishes that the RM1 zoning of the property was done in error,” wrote Justice Giaschi.
RDOS chief administrative officer Bill Newell said in an email that, besides some staff time to prepare for, and attend, trial, the local government’s total court costs were just $10,000, which represents the deductible on its liability protection with the Municipal Insurance Association of B.C.
“The judge clearly saw all charges in our favour and our lawyers did a great job presenting the facts,” said Newell.
Kamloops lawyer Jeff Frame, who represented Grelish, said in an email his client is “clearly disappointed in the decision and we are reviewing our options to appeal.”
The property at 2815 85th St. in Osoyoos was worth $1.3 million as of July 1, 2019, according to BC Assessment.