Poor communication played a key role in sowing public distrust of School District 67’s financial situation, the consultant hired to help turn things around told trustees Monday night.
“There was a general lack of communication, collaboration and trust in the budgets (staff) were given. It wasn’t anybody’s specific fault, but there was a lot of people concerned about what was happening with your finances,” said Joan Axford, a chartered accountant with three decades’ experience in public education.
She was hired just two weeks ago to help trustees and the public understand how the district found itself having to cut more than $1 million to balance the books for 2019-20.
In front of about 50 people at what was a regularly scheduled board meeting, Axford traced the problems back to 2018-19, when the district overspent on salaries and benefits by about $3.4 million. That led to a $240,000 deficit that was tacked on to the 2019-20 budget, which was then hammered by an unexpected enrolment decline of 109 full-time students.
The district began making cuts to the 2019-20 budget in August, continued Axford, including eliminating three teaching positions and chopping schools’ supply budgets by $95,000 – which averaged out to a 9% hit per school – but it was all poorly communicated.
Administrators then prepared a modified budget in October 2019 to incorporate those changes, but didn’t explain that plan very well, either.
“All in all, there was a lot of angst around the budgets that people had,” said Axford.
She delivered 12 recommendations, most of them relating to improved transparency and accountability, like budget implementation plans, because “in a vast organization like this, you can’t control (the budget) from the board table, nor can you control if from the district office.”
Other recommendations include building a contingency fund into the budget and requiring board approval for local capital spending.
Trustee Van Raes noted staff over the past two years purchased $2.5 million worth of computers and software – leaving just $71,000 as a contingency in the local capital account – and the board “didn’t know anything about.”
The board voted later Monday to approve the amended budget for 2019-20, which makes ends meet by spending $850,000 from the sale of the former McNicoll Park Middle School and clawing back $300,000 from local high schools that had been earmarked to purchase new mini-buses and technology products.
Trustees also agreed upon Axford’s recommendation to launch an investigation into how the $300,000 ended up in school fundraising accounts, because the money came from the B.C. government and should have been held separately.
The amended budget was due in to the Education Ministry by Feb. 28, but the board was granted a special extension due to public concerns that arose at the Feb. 24 meeting.
Since that meeting, the district’s top two administrators – superintendent Wendy Hyer and secretary-treasurer Kevin Lorenz – have been on medical leave.