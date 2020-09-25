Parks Canada says it has nothing do with a road closure in the area of a proposed national park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen.
The agency said in a press release Friday it has learned a road across private land in the Mount Kobau area west of Oliver has recently been blocked to public access.
“While the area in question falls within the working boundary for the proposed national park reserve, Parks Canada has no jurisdiction or involvement in this matter. The federal government has no jurisdiction over property rights on privately owned land within or adjacent to national parks. This will remain the case for the proposed national park reserve in the South Okanagan,” the release explained.
“In short, Parks Canada has no jurisdiction or involvement with this matter.”
The proposed park, which is still years away from opening, would cover a finger-shaped area between approximately highways 3 and 97 from Keremeos south to the Canada-U.S. border. It’s roughly centred on Mount Kobau.
It’s described as a national park reserve to acknowledge First Nations’ claims to land inside its boundaries.
Parks Canada is currently in talks with local First Nations and the B.C. government on an operating agreement.