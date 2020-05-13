A tree nursery in Summerland has been given council’s blessing to ask the Agricultural Land Commission for permission to use part of its site to build housing for as many as 46 temporary workers.
Mountain View Growers is proposing to install modular housing units at its facility at 11507 Blair St., from which it expects to produce 25 million seedlings this year alone for planting across B.C. and Canada.
The company stated previously in a letter to council it has already purchased nearby residential properties to house some of its workers, but more help is needed to keep pace with demand.
Council this week gave preliminary approval to the zoning amendment required to permit the project. With that support in place, the Agricultural Land Commission will now consider Mountain View Groweres’ application to use part of its property for residential housing instead of farming.
Should the ALC allow the project, the zoning amendment would then go back to Summerland council for a final decision.
Council also approved three minor variances associated with the project: one that relaxed setbacks on the condition mature trees be planted around the perimeter of the property as a buffer; one that reduced the required number of parking spaces from 15 to six; and another that increased the allowable height of a retaining wall from 1.2 to 3.8 metres.
At a meeting two weeks earlier, council waived a public hearing for the project, because it’s in line with the Official Community Plan. Concerned citizens were instead invited to submit written correspondence to council, which received five letters against the project and one in support.
Councillors themselves also had differences of opinion.
“As it stands right now, we’ve got Mountain View Growers needing to plant 25 million trees, and, unfortunately, (11507 Blair St.) is the land in which they have to grow on,” said Coun. Doug Patan.
“So I feel for the (neighbouring) residents, but on the other hand it is a farming activity and I do believe the farm worker accommodations they’re asking for are dearly needed for the operation of their business.”
Coun. Richard Barkwill agreed in part with Patan, but believes Mountain View Growers’ proposal is out of scale for the area.
“Some development would be good, and we all agree that farmworker accommodation is needed and good, but where do you draw the line?” said Barkwill.
“Why can’t you provide something that doesn’t require sticking 46 units in a corner excessively close to the road? I’m feeling that 46 units is just too much.”