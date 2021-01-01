2017 Newsmaker of the Year

Mother Nature, (Kristal Hunter from Kelowna Actors Studio) was voted the South Okanagan's Newsmaker of the Year in both 2003 and 2017.

 GARY NYLANDER

The 2020 Newsmaker of the Year, as selected by Herald readers, will e revealed Tuesday.

The following is a list of previous Newsmakers of the Year:

• 2003: Mother Nature

• 2004: Save Penticton's Agriculture from Division and Extinction

• 2005: Frank the Baggage Handler

• 2006: Jake Kimberley

• 2007: Kristi Richards

• 2008 Captain Jonathan Snyder

• 2009: Tom Siddon

• 2010: Duncan Keith

• 2011: Rita Chretien

• 2012: Adam Fitzpatrick

• 2013: John Vassilaki

• 2014: Elvena Slump

• 2015: Penticton City Council

• 2016: David Kampe

• 2017: Mother Nature

• 2018: Helena Konanz

• 2019: Richard Cannings

2020: TBA