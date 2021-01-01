The 2020 Newsmaker of the Year, as selected by Herald readers, will e revealed Tuesday.
The following is a list of previous Newsmakers of the Year:
• 2003: Mother Nature
• 2004: Save Penticton's Agriculture from Division and Extinction
• 2005: Frank the Baggage Handler
• 2006: Jake Kimberley
• 2007: Kristi Richards
• 2008 Captain Jonathan Snyder
• 2009: Tom Siddon
• 2010: Duncan Keith
• 2011: Rita Chretien
• 2012: Adam Fitzpatrick
• 2013: John Vassilaki
• 2014: Elvena Slump
• 2015: Penticton City Council
• 2016: David Kampe
• 2017: Mother Nature
• 2018: Helena Konanz
• 2019: Richard Cannings
2020: TBA